Jensten completes on Scrutton Bland deal
Jensten has completed on the acquisition of Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers following final regulatory approval.
The deal, originally announced in December, brings a team of more than 50 across two additional offices (in Diss and Colchester) and gross written premium of £22m to the business.
According to Jensten, Scrutton Bland boasts well-established charity and agricultural specialisms.
The broker is based in East Anglia, the same location as Jensten’s largest broker deal to date, One Broker Group.
That deal completed in November and added 115 staff across offices in Norwich and Cambridge, as well as £60m
