Ajay Mistry launches insurance broker
Ajay Mistry has launched Mode Insurance to provide flexible cover for self-employed and freelance creatives, as well as small businesses in the creative sector.Customers can get a quote online for:Public liability insuranceEquipment insuranceProfessional indemnity insuranceEmployers’ liability insurance
Mode Insurance is the first trading name of Gambit Insurance Solutions which has partnered with appointed representative network Movo Partnership and Bspoke Insurance Group.
The online quoting system was built by Durell Software and was designed to be “extremely intuitive and easy to use”. This is so freelancers can buy a policy and get their cover
More on Broker
People Moves: 25 – 28 March 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Lloyd’s reports £10.7bn pre-tax profit for 2023
Lloyd’s swung back into the black in 2023 with £10.7bn of pre-tax profit reversing a red ink loss of £800m the year before.
Ardonagh boosts adjusted Ebitda by a third to $649.6m
Income at Ardonagh rose 29.1% last year to $1.99bn (£1.59bn) on the back of organic growth and 67 acquisitions.
Nine ghost broker actions in police counter-fraud Operation Henhouse
Police officers from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department have served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.
Motor MGA KGM adds Ciaran Astin as managing director
Ciaran Astin has joined specialist motor managing general agent KGM as managing director, succeeding interim CEO Paul Kneafsey.
New MGA aims to combat broker frustrations with PI
A new managing general agent has launched targeting mid-market SME professional indemnity business.
MarshBerry: Deal pricing to stay strong in 2024 but unlikely to go higher
Competition among consolidators supported insurance distribution deal prices in 2023 with ongoing demand likely to keep it robust this year, M&A specialist MarshBerry has calculated.
Law firm closures due to lack of PI slows down
A total of 34 law firms closed due to lack of professional indemnity insurance in 2022/23 up to the end of October, the lowest level since 2018/19.
