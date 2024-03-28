Insurance Age

Ajay Mistry launches insurance broker

Ajay Mistry
Brokerbility
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Ajay Mistry has launched Mode Insurance to provide flexible cover for self-employed and freelance creatives, as well as small businesses in the creative sector.

Customers can get a quote online for:Public liability insuranceEquipment insuranceProfessional indemnity insuranceEmployers’ liability insurance

Mode Insurance is the first trading name of Gambit Insurance Solutions which has partnered with appointed representative network Movo Partnership and Bspoke Insurance Group.

The online quoting system was built by Durell Software and was designed to be “extremely intuitive and easy to use”. This is so freelancers can buy a policy and get their cover

This address will be used to create your account

