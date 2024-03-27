New MGA aims to combat broker frustrations with PI

A new managing general agent has launched targeting mid-market SME professional indemnity business.

Kova Professions is led by CEO Kate Albert, pictured, who was previously head of underwriting at another MGA, Landmark.

She has also held underwriting roles at Liberty Mutual and Chubb Europe, and worked for the Financial Conduct Authority as a senior associate between September 2018 and January 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to Kova, “working hand in hand with brokers as trusted partners and underpinned by a disciplined underwriting process, [it] will leverage cutting-edge