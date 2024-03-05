Lonmar picks up bloodstock book renewal rights

Lonmar Global Risks, part of Bridge Specialty International, has acquired the renewal rights for a bloodstock portfolio from Norwich-based St Benedicts.

The portfolio owns the wholesale relationships on primarily US wholesale bloodstock and reinsurance risks, and an agricultural specialty disruption book serving poultry farms. It is currently managed by International Risk Solutions.

Lonmar Global Risks is Brown & Brown’s international wholesale and specialty division, having backed its MBO in 2016. It employs 130 people and places in excess of £300m premium.

We believe that with the backing of Brown & Brown’s strong brand and reputation, we can