Lonmar picks up bloodstock book renewal rights
Lonmar Global Risks, part of Bridge Specialty International, has acquired the renewal rights for a bloodstock portfolio from Norwich-based St Benedicts.
The portfolio owns the wholesale relationships on primarily US wholesale bloodstock and reinsurance risks, and an agricultural specialty disruption book serving poultry farms. It is currently managed by International Risk Solutions.
Lonmar Global Risks is Brown & Brown’s international wholesale and specialty division, having backed its MBO in 2016. It employs 130 people and places in excess of £300m premium.
We believe that with the backing of Brown & Brown’s strong brand and reputation, we can
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Miller posts record £240m revenue for 2023
Miller hit a record level of £240m in revenue last year, driven by 19% organic growth, the broker has confirmed.
Simply Business expands partnership with Zurich
Zurich has grown its partnership with digital broker Simply Business to provide commercial combined quotes for businesses with a turnover of £750,000 or more.
Kingfisher sells travel sector broking arm after product review
Advantage Financial Services, a bond and insurance broker specialising in the travel sector, has acquired Cork, Bays & Fisher from Kingfisher Insurance Services.
JMG buys Madoc & Rhodes
JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers has purchased Birmingham-based Madoc & Rhodes, adding to its growing portfolio.
Buying or selling an intermediary: Lessons from the front line part 3 – Technology
In the final instalment of a three-part series on broker M&A, Phil Broadbery, a partner and head of PKF’s technology team, examines some of the most common IT and data-related pitfalls that broker leaders should look out for during the acquisition process.
Sporting Sponsor: McGill and Partners and Kings Cross Steelers
Insurance Age caught up with McGill and Partners to find out more about its sponsorship of the Kings Cross Steelers.
Former Marsh boss Nick Harris joins Gallagher as UK & Ireland retail CEO
Gallagher has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of its UK & Ireland retail division, moving across from Marsh.
Start-up fleet broker aims for 90% app uptake
Start-up fleet broking specialist Hummingbird Insurance Services is aiming to create a sustainable motor portfolio that runs at an industry-leading loss ratio.
Most read
- RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team
- Analysis: What can brokers expect from RSA’s new-look commercial senior team?
- Ageas weighs up £3.1bn Direct Line bid
- News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa’s withdrawal?
- FCA ‘still learning’ about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis
- Ageas reveals 20% UK GWP growth in 2023