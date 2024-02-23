Blog: How brokers can help clients prepare for the next wave of cybersecurity regulation

Brokers can’t afford to be mere bystanders in understanding the upgraded cyber rules of GDPR, and the benefits and process involved in being SOC 2 compliant. Simon Hughes, VP and general manager at Cowbell, explains.

Out of all the enduring trends from last year, and predictions for 2024, cybersecurity is one that has stuck.

Cyber threats have continued to escalate, both in frequency and sophistication, while the sheer volume of sensitive information stored digitally has boomed. Changes to the UK’s data protection laws, meanwhile, are looming.

As is widely known, UK data protection legislation primarily revolves around the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – or