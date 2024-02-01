Jensten strikes first deal of 2024 with Home Counties buy
Jensten has bought community broker Melville Burbage, its first deal of 2024.
The purchase of the Berkshire-based specialist commercial business, which is subject to regulatory approval, brings a team of 15, along with two additional offices and £6m GWP to Jensten.
Serving more than 5,000 businesses and individuals, Melville Burbage works across a range of sectors, including construction, non-profit, and professional services.
Melville Burbage’s main office in Newbury is very complimentary to our existing regional presence in the Thames Valley.Rob Organ, Jensten Retail
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
JMG Group’s Astute makes first buy with property specialist
Astute Insurance Solutions has bought property specialist Sandhouse Insurance in its first deal since becoming part of JMG Group in 2022.
Broker Diversity Push: Broking gender diversity in leadership stuck at 16%
The latest update to Insurance Age’s Broker Diversity Push benchmark has revealed women still only hold 16.61% of six key leadership roles in broking.
RSA launches resource hub for broker profin clients
RSA Insurance has launched a bespoke online resource hub to help broker clients protect and manage their business.
Sporting Sponsor: Towergate and Cardiff Devils
Insurance Age caught up with Howard Phillips to find out more about Towergate’s sponsorship of the Cardiff Devils.
Ardonagh strikes deal to sell Robus to Strategic Risk Solutions
Ardonagh has agreed to sell captive and insurance management group Robus to insurance company manager Strategic Risk Solutions.
Interview: Kevin Morton, Zurich Private Clients
Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, scrutinises the issues that affected the high net worth market in 2023 and shares what is coming next from the specialist provider in 2024.
Howden buys AHR Consultants
Howden has bought Rugby-based AHR Consultants, bolstering its risk management capabilities in the UK.
Benefact Group adds Access Insurance
Specialist charity broker Access Insurance has joined the Benefact Group as the latest addition to the growing broking and advisory division.
Most read
- In Depth: LEI as a proactive shield - the role of the insurance broker
- CMA launches investigation into Markerstudy acquisition of Atlanta
- Interview: Kevin Morton, Zurich Private Clients
- Nick Harris to leave Marsh
- Administrators appointed at insurtech Humn after sale fail
- Benefact Group adds Access Insurance