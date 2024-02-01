Insurance Age

Jensten strikes first deal of 2024 with Home Counties buy

Jensten has bought community broker Melville Burbage, its first deal of 2024.

The purchase of the Berkshire-based specialist commercial business, which is subject to regulatory approval, brings a team of 15, along with two additional offices and £6m GWP to Jensten.

Serving more than 5,000 businesses and individuals, Melville Burbage works across a range of sectors, including construction, non-profit, and professional services. 

Melville Burbage’s main office in Newbury is very complimentary to our existing regional presence in the Thames Valley.Rob Organ, Jensten Retail

