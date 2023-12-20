Insurance Age

Aon to buy NFP from Ardonagh investors MDP and HPS for £10.6bn

Greg Case, CEO of Aon
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aon has agreed to acquire rival US broking firm NFP for a total consideration estimated to be $13.4bn (£10.6bn).

NFP is currently owned by Madison Dearborn Partners and funds affiliated with HPS Investment Partners, businesses that have also invested in the Ardonagh Group.

On completion of the deal, NFP will operate as an independent but connected broking business, going to market as ‘NFP, an Aon company’.

Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP, will continue to lead the business, reporting to Eric Andersen, president of Aon.

Middle-market

In a statement, Aon said the acquisition of NFP “expands Aon’s presence

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: