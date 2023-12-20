Aon to buy NFP from Ardonagh investors MDP and HPS for £10.6bn

Aon has agreed to acquire rival US broking firm NFP for a total consideration estimated to be $13.4bn (£10.6bn).

NFP is currently owned by Madison Dearborn Partners and funds affiliated with HPS Investment Partners, businesses that have also invested in the Ardonagh Group.

On completion of the deal, NFP will operate as an independent but connected broking business, going to market as ‘NFP, an Aon company’.

Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP, will continue to lead the business, reporting to Eric Andersen, president of Aon.

Middle-market

In a statement, Aon said the acquisition of NFP “expands Aon’s presence