Ardonagh notches up seventh broker buy of 2023
Ardonagh Advisory has announced plans to acquire Westfield Brokers, its seventh broking buy of 2023.
Westfield Brokers, which trades under the name of Westfield Insurance, is an independent commercial broker based in Horsham, West Sussex, offering a range of general insurance products, including, fleet, liability and contractors.
The business was established in 2009 by managing director Peter Cowan, who will continue to lead the business, which will join the Advisory platform, complementing Ardonagh’s existing presence in the West Sussex region.Vibrant business
Joe Conway, M&A director
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Gallagher’s Michael Rea given expanded UK CEO role
Gallagher has promoted Michael Rea to CEO of UK broking and underwriting, subject to regulatory approval.
FOS motor insurance complaints soar again to new five-year high
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 4,036 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between July and September driven by disputes over vehicle valuation, customer service issues, and delays in claim settlements.
Allianz targets doubling brokers in Accelerator Programme to 250 next year
Mike Thomas, director of distribution for digital and mid-market at Allianz Commercial, has set his sights on reaching 250 brokers in its Accelerator Programme next year.
Review of the Year 2023: Zurich’s David Nichols
David Nichols, Zurich Insurance UK head of retail reflects on the hype over the ‘war for talent’ and how RSA’s acquisition of NIG is a symptomatic of the drive towards e-trading and serving brokers better.
Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust
Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.
UK property MGA to launch in January 2024
Real estate managing general agent Ventis is set to launch in January with capacity from Accelerant and the support of Mission Underwriters.
Biba reveals 2024 theme for first conference under new CEO Trudgill
‘What’s next?’ has been announced as the theme of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in 2024.
Brown & Brown snaps up South Wales broker R McGee
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought out R McGee Insurance Brokers based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, for an undisclosed sum.