Ardonagh notches up seventh broker buy of 2023

Ardonagh Advisory has announced plans to acquire Westfield Brokers, its seventh broking buy of 2023.

Westfield Brokers, which trades under the name of Westfield Insurance, is an independent commercial broker based in Horsham, West Sussex, offering a range of general insurance products, including, fleet, liability and contractors.

The business was established in 2009 by managing director Peter Cowan, who will continue to lead the business, which will join the Advisory platform, complementing Ardonagh’s existing presence in the West Sussex region.

Vibrant business

Joe Conway, M&A director