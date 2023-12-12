Brown & Brown snaps up South Wales broker R McGee
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought out R McGee Insurance Brokers based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, for an undisclosed sum.
The personal and commercial lines broker has been running since 1974 and is headed by managing director Andrew McGee, supported by his wife Julie and son Simon as fellow directors.
The consolidator confirmed that the office in Maesteg will remain in place, and the entire team will become Brown & Brown employees.
The business will report to Matt Hartigan, Brown & Brown retail director and CEO of Higos, Brown & Brown’s broker for the South West since 2017.
The deal has been signed off by the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust
Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.
UK property MGA to launch in January 2024
Real estate managing general agent Ventis is set to launch in January with capacity from Accelerant and the support of Mission Underwriters.
Biba reveals 2024 theme for first conference under new CEO Trudgill
‘What’s next?’ has been announced as the theme of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in 2024.
Jensten buys Scrutton Bland in East Anglia
Jensten has added to its footprint in East Anglia buying Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers to follow up its purchase of One Broker, which completed last month.
Review of the Year 2023: Academy Insurance’s Gilles Normand
Academy CEO Gilles Normand explains the problem with election manifestos and why AI poses little threat to the insurance sector as it has yet to get to grips with previous so-called game changers, such as digitisation.
How is broker M&A shaping up for acquirers and consolidators in 2024
With Insurance Age reporting on more than 100 broking deals alone in 2023, there still seems to be a healthy appetite for mergers and acquisitions in the sector. Saxon East reflects on the last 12 months and asks what the future has in store for further consolidation.
Clear Group widens reach with launch of European arm
Clear Group has launched a holdings business in Continental Europe, as it looks to make its first acquisition in the area, Insurance Age can reveal.
GIC buys out Cinven’s shareholding in Miller
Cinven, the international private equity firm, has reached an agreement for GIC to acquire its shares in insurance broker Miller.