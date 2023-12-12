Brown & Brown snaps up South Wales broker R McGee

Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought out R McGee Insurance Brokers based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, for an undisclosed sum.

The personal and commercial lines broker has been running since 1974 and is headed by managing director Andrew McGee, supported by his wife Julie and son Simon as fellow directors.

The consolidator confirmed that the office in Maesteg will remain in place, and the entire team will become Brown & Brown employees.

The business will report to Matt Hartigan, Brown & Brown retail director and CEO of Higos, Brown & Brown’s broker for the South West since 2017.

The deal has been signed off by the