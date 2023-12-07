SRG nets biggest deal to date with CBC buy
Specialist Risk Group has agreed to acquire London-based professional lines specialist, CBC Partnership.
CBC becomes SRG’s 19th and largest acquisition to date.
Under the deal, the CBC team of 100 individuals will continue to be led by CBC chairman Andrew Wallas and CEO Robert Cottingham from its City of London headquarters. CBC will retain their brand as part of the acquisition.Next chapter
Warren Downey, SRG Group CEO, pictured, said: “We are thrilled to welcome CBC to join us in the next chapter of the SRG story. CBC is a fantastic business, and its culture and specialisms perfectly align with us
More on Broker
Premium finance lenders ready to support brokers hit by BNP Paribas pullout
The leaders of broker-facing premium finance providers have reassured they can move quickly to help brokers affected by BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s decision to exit in 2024.
The Green Insurer launches on CDL’s Strata
The Green Insurer has opened for business claiming to be the UK’s first truly green car insurance broker.
AssuredPartners buys CIA Insurance
AssuredPartners has purchased Rugby-based CIA Insurance, a specialist landlord insurance broker.
QBE joins Biba as partner
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added QBE as a partner, its 23rd in total.
Review of the Year 2023: JMG Group’s Nick Houghton
Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, reflects on the handsome multiples being paid for brokers and why he does not like the phrase ‘direction of travel’.
Policy Expert eyes accelerated growth after ADIA takes majority stake
Steve Hardy, CEO at Policy Expert, is confident that new majority backer ADIA understands the business and is well placed to support it going forward.
Ripe adds motorhomes and campervans to portfolio
Insurtech broker Ripe has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of motorhomes and campervans insurance.
Video Q&A: Fullcircl CEO and co-founder Andrew Yates
Following its partnership with Acturis to integrate its SmartBroker solution, FullCircl CEO and co-founder Andrew Yates explains the benefits for brokers and future plans for the business.