SRG nets biggest deal to date with CBC buy

Specialist Risk Group has agreed to acquire London-based professional lines specialist, CBC Partnership.

CBC becomes SRG’s 19th and largest acquisition to date.

Under the deal, the CBC team of 100 individuals will continue to be led by CBC chairman Andrew Wallas and CEO Robert Cottingham from its City of London headquarters. CBC will retain their brand as part of the acquisition.

Next chapter

Warren Downey, SRG Group CEO, pictured, said: “We are thrilled to welcome CBC to join us in the next chapter of the SRG story. CBC is a fantastic business, and its culture and specialisms perfectly align with us