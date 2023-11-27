Broking Success: Reputation and referral key to growth
Blackford Insurance founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, is looking to double the business in the next five years.
Blackford Insurance founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, is looking to double the business in the next five years.Blackford Insurance GWP: £14m Staff: 22 Specialisms: Technology, professional services, renewables and natural resources, construction, arts and creative Locations: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and London How did you come up with the name?
I grew up in Edinburgh and there are seven hills in the city, one of which is called Blackford Hill. I saw Blackford Hill out my bedroom window and went to Blackford scouts. So, the name resonates throughout my life.
Recently, I moved to Sterling and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Ardonagh Specialty CEO joins Brokerslink board
Brokerslink has announced Antony Erotocritou as a new board director,representing Ardonagh Specialty.
MGA Moveda goes live to broker market
Moveda Underwriting, a managing general agent set up by the Movo Partnership in May, has gone live to the independent broking sector with capacity from AmTrust and Irwell.
Alan Boswell turnover and profits soar
Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers has posted a 50% rise in turnover to £31.1m with post tax profit leaping by more than £3m to £7.8m for the year ended 31 March 2023.
Broker Insights snaps up James Hallam as latest client
Broker Insights, the data analytics specialist, has signed James Hallam, part of the Seventeen Group.
Atec tops 300,000 policies as turnover nears £20m in drive to double
Atec Group, which includes wholesale B2B property specialist Ceta Insurance and managing general agent Arkel, has revealed 34% organic growth in turnover – a record for the business.
Cliverton plans to double business – again – in five years
Cliverton is aiming to double the size of the business in the next five years, having achieved the same feat in the past five years, according to Lynne Fisher, associate director at the Norfolk-based broker.
Pen takes box at Lloyd’s
Pen Underwriting has taken a box at Lloyd’s, which will be staffed initially with a marine team ahead of diversifying into complementary products and other lines.
Tim Coles named CEO of Brown & Brown’s European wholesale operations
Tim Coles has been promoted to the newly created role of CEO for the European operations of Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment.