Broking Success: Reputation and referral key to growth

Blackford Insurance founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, is looking to double the business in the next five years.

Blackford Insurance GWP: £14m Staff: 22 Specialisms: Technology, professional services, renewables and natural resources, construction, arts and creative Locations: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and London How did you come up with the name?

I grew up in Edinburgh and there are seven hills in the city, one of which is called Blackford Hill. I saw Blackford Hill out my bedroom window and went to Blackford scouts. So, the name resonates throughout my life.

Recently, I moved to Sterling and