Dickson & Co buys Kerr Group

Dickson & Co has added Kerr Group to the business – its latest deal in a series of acquisitions and expansions as part of its £7m investment.

Both firms will keep their independence and brand identities.

The purchase will increase Dickson’s workforce by 50% and make the Omagh-based family business a substantial personal and commercial lines player in the UK and Ireland marketplaces.

The two community-based brokers will together employ more than 150 staff