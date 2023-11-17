Ex-Covea boss Callan returns to broking with Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as a managing director of its Retail Division.
Callan who was previously commercial lines director at Covéa, joined the business on 1 November 2023, reporting to Duncan Carter, CEO, UK Retail Division. She left Covéa at the end of June and was replaced Keith Hector.
Before succeeding Simon Cooter as commercial boss at Covea in 2019 she was head of SME & schemes.
Her CV includes 11 years at Swinton as director of commercial insurance, as well as a stint at Towergate where she was responsible for business development and marketing strategy
