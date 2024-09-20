Insurance Age

Bob Pybus named CEO of AUB UK Retail

BOB PYBUS DIRECTOR NPA INSURANCE GROUP
Industry stalwart Bob Pybus has been appointed CEO of AUB UK Retail, with Tom Wilson leading wholesale broking as CEO of Tysers.

The appointments kick in on 1 October, after which Mike Emmett, CEO and managing director AUB Group, will stop being interim CEO of Tysers. He has been in the post since Clive Buesnel left at the end of August 2023.

Sydney-headquartered AUB completed the £500m purchase of Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners in September 2022.

Pybus, pictured, is currently head of Tysers retail. He was a co-founder of NPA Insurance which became a Top 50 UK broker

