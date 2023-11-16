Brown & Brown’s PCH arm notches up two more deals

Brown & Brown Europe-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has completed two more acquisitions.

It has bought Buckinghamshire intermediary Homewood Health, and the health insurance portfolio of Margaret Clark in Peterborough.

Both intermediaries write consumer and business healthcare insurance, and, following the deals, Andrew Needham (director of Homewood Health) and Margaret Clark will become PCH ambassadors, sharing their knowledge and experience in the industry with the PCH team.

Ambassadors

PCH managing director Stephen Hough said: “As well as giving us two well-established and