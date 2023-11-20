Allianz fleet head: hard market not going away soon

Property owners’ cover is the largest mover in this quarter’s Acturis Commercial Broking Index, which shows rates are up by 11.3% over the previous 2022 quarter.

The figure for fleet insurance also stands out and is experiencing sharp rate increases in 2023 – premiums in Q3 were 6.4% greater than in Q3 2022. This is a significant jump up, given that the sector was stagnant during the pandemic.

There is more that needs to be done to ensure pricing is sustainable. Inflation is not going away any time soon and in the commercial space, we will need to remain disciplined when it comes to rates. Gerry Ross

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index represents