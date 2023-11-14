Brown & Brown’s South East hub Greens buys Nsure

Brown & Brown has bought Worthing-based Nsure, a specialist commercial Chartered insurance broker with a focus on renewables.

It will become part of Green Insurance, which is Brown & Brown’s South East retail hub, and will be under the leadership of Green’s CEO Duncan Coleman.

The opportunity to become part of Brown & Brown was too good to miss. Phil Bristow

Phil Bristow, Nsure’s managing director, and the broking team will still operate under the existing brand name and continue to be based in its office in Worthing, West Sussex.

Brown & Brown took a majority stake in Bexhill-headquartered Greens in 2017.