Ecclesiastical calls on brokers to speak to HNW clients on underinsurance
Three out of five (62%) high net worth collectors are worried that their collections and art are underinsured, according to insurer Ecclesiastical.
The research found that more than half of HNW collectors said they annually have at least one collection appraised.
In the survey of 250 HNW individuals in the UK, three quarters (76%) said the value of their art collections had increased in the past 12 months, with around the same number expecting the value to continue rising during 2024.Valuations
Some 4% of collectors revealed they do not get their collections valued at all, and 5% admitted to having their collections valued more than
