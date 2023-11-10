Insurance Age

Turnover tops £17m at Bridge but profits slip

arrows
    • By Rosie Simms

    1 minute

Bridge Insurance Brokers has reported a 16.3% fall in operating profit to £815,408 for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Manchester-headquartered Top 100 Broker had delivered a 34.2% rise in operating profit in the previous year, when it reached a record £974,614.

A filing at Companies House revealed profit after tax for the latest financial year also fell by 7.3% to £725,806.

However, turnover at Bridge grew by 11% to £17.1m in 2023 from £15.5m in 2022.

This marked continued growth in turnover for the independent business as it rose 5.1% between 2021 and 2022.

£17.1m

Turnover at Bridge grew by 11% to

