The Broker Investment Group takes 49% stake in Sale Insurance Services

David Child Sale Insurance
The Broker Investment Group has secured a 49% stake Sale Insurance Services, an insurance broker based in Sale, Manchester.

Sale Insurance was founded in 2003, and has a gross written premium of £3m. The business covers commercial lines and specialist personal insurance, helping people who with criminal convictions or who have suffered bankruptcy buy insurance policies.

It is owned and operated by husband and wife team David and Karen Child, who will still run the business post deal. Sale Insurance has 12 staff, and the premises will remain unchanged.

We have no intension of stepping back yet or taking our foot

