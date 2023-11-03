Howden Scotland adds Glasgow-based broker

Howden Scotland, formerly known as Bruce Stevenson, has acquired Glasgow-based Neilson Laurence & Neil.

The deal represents the first major transaction for Howden Scotland since adopting the Howden brand.

Neilson Laurence & Neil will now fully integrate into the Howden Glasgow team, increasing the scope of services offered, including directors’ and officers’, professional indemnity and motor, the acquirer continued.

Careful consideration

Douglas Linn, senior partner, Neilson Laurence & Neil, commented: “This decision marks the culmination of careful consideration, and it’s clear that the timing