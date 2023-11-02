Jensten closes One Broker deal and seeks more acquisitions in East Anglia

Jensten has completed the takeover of East Anglia-based One Broker Group, following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The deal, which is its largest acquisition to date, provides Jensten with a new regional centre in East Anglia, with offices in Norwich and Cambridge as well as 115 staff. It and adds £60m of gross written premium to the business.

It was first announced in September, at which point it meant the firm was set for