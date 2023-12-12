Review of the Year 2023: Academy Insurance’s Gilles Normand

Academy CEO Gilles Normand explains the problem with election manifestos and why AI poses little threat to the insurance sector as it has yet to get to grips with previous so-called game changers, such as digitisation.

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

Very selfishly, the MBI/MBO of Academy, supported by Blixt, in July, which marked the beginning of our journey to build a new reference point for impeccable client service in the GI broking market.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

AI – the market is still not up to speed with previous buzz-words from the last decade. Remember: CRM, multichannel, omnichannel, digital, InsurTech, and so

