Opinion: How SME brokers can seize the opportunity of the regulators’ post-Brexit regime

The post-Brexit insurance regime has flushed out the unstable offshore insurers that once passported into the UK through Europe. Some of the those hard-to-place risks will have less options, so brokers must now step up and show their worth.

So much for Singapore upon Thames. Prior to Brexit, believers in laissez-faire capitalism who wanted to leave argued the UK, unshackled from burdensome European regulation, would undergo an explosion in foreign investment and domestic business growth.

Instead, UK regulators have taken a pragmatic approach. A central theme of the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority is to have carriers operating with a strong balance sheet and a robust capital set up.

