Insurance Age

Opinion: How SME brokers can seize the opportunity of the regulators’ post-Brexit regime

Brexit
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The post-Brexit insurance regime has flushed out the unstable offshore insurers that once passported into the UK through Europe. Some of the those hard-to-place risks will have less options, so brokers must now step up and show their worth.

So much for Singapore upon Thames. Prior to Brexit, believers in laissez-faire capitalism who wanted to leave argued the UK, unshackled from burdensome European regulation, would undergo an explosion in foreign investment and domestic business growth.

Instead, UK regulators have taken a pragmatic approach. A central theme of the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority is to have carriers operating with a strong balance sheet and a robust capital set up.

European

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: