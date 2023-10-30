Insurance Day for Dementia returns on 30 November
Individuals and firms across the insurance sector will unite in a collective effort on 30 November, to participate in the Insurance Day for Dementia to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.
Participants can organise fundraising activities within their workplace, pledge a corporate donation, or take on a volunteering opportunity, each of which will help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society, so it can continue to fund vital research and crucial support for everyone affected by dementia.
For the fourth year running, Zurich Community Trust is supporting the initiative by providing this year a £100,000 donation to match fund donations by others from across the industry on this day.
