Premier Choice completes tenth deal under Brown & Brown ownership

Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance arm of Brown & Brown Europe, has bought 100% of the share capital of Brighton-based intermediary, Healthcover.

Healthcover writes personal and business PMI and specialises in international health cover for UK-based customers. It is the tenth deal for PCH since becoming part of Brown & Brown Europe, when the consolidator was known as Global Risk Partners, in August 2020.

Stephen Hough, PCH’s managing director, said: “The addition of Healthcover to the PCH portfolio will support our strategic ambitions for the UK, but crucially also provides us with expansion and deep experience in the International PMI