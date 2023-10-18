Insurance Age

Jensten swoops for White Rose

Rob Organ
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.

With offices in Skipton and Settle in north Yorkshire, White Rose specialises in commercial and private clients business.

It also trades as South Lakes Insurance Solutions from an office in Kendal in Cumbria.

Jensten currently has offices in Bradford and Leeds.

The business’ presence in the region expanded in 2022 with the acquisition of Ravenhall Risk Solutions, which saw founder and managing director Neil

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

