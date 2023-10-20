Blog: Private equity investment - what’s in it for insurance brokers?

There are compelling reasons to consider private equity funding, both in good times and in the current testing climate. Claire Madden, managing partner at Connection Capital, outlines why brokers should ignore PE’s bad press to understand its benefits.

Recent years have seen a flurry of investment activity in insurance businesses by private equity firms, and it’s no surprise that the sector is such an attractive target, given its unique dynamics.

PE investors like businesses with stable income streams and growth potential.

For investors, it’s about backing strong businesses with the potential to add value. Claire Madden

So, the fact that the market is relatively insulated from consumer trends, being less dependent on discretionary