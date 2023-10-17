NFP builds out West Midlands presence with another buy

Acquisitive NFP has acquired The Cronin Insurance Consultancy, a commercial insurance broker based in the West Midlands.

Founded in 2018, Cronin is an independent insurance broker offering a mix of products across commercial and personal lines. Darren Cronin, owner and managing director, will join NFP along with the rest of the team at Cronin.

“We are passionate about adding like-minded commercial insurance brokers to our roster, especially ones like Cronin who understand the industry and client needs,” said John Paul Allcock, group managing director, NFP in Europe.

“With an experienced team and a dedicated