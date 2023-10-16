The Broker Investment Group backed SSP buys BLS

Stevenson Seacombe Partnership has bought 100% of BLS Insurance, a £2.5m gross written premium broker based in Bury, as backer The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the business.

The purchase has increased SSP’s GWP to £6m.

All staff and locations will stay the same as before. SSP now has premises in Altrincham, Ramsbottom and Bury.

Broker SSP is not affiliated with the software house.

Peter Stevenson, managing director of SSP, said: “BLS Insurance is a great acquisition for SSP. They are an excellent regional fit and allow us to expand our footprint in the North West, and we are very familiar with BLS as our director Chris Hankey has known them for many years.”

