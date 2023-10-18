Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?
Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.
There is a huge divide right now between policyholders and insurers. The epicentre of this divide is claims, which ironically is exactly the point at which the two should be at their closest in terms of both trust and relationship.
Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority urged insurance companies to ‘get their act together’ and put right claims issues following a review into rising customer complaints.
It found not only were more claims being rejected (an increase of 57% for home
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
More on Broker
Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking
Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.
Biba delivers fair value assessment framework
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.
Premier Choice completes 10th deal under Brown & Brown ownership
Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance arm of Brown & Brown Europe, has bought 100% of the share capital of Brighton-based intermediary, Healthcover.
Jensten swoops for White Rose
Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Partners& bolsters Northern hub with latest broker deal
Partners& has bolstered its presence in the North of England with a deal for Stephensons Risk Management
NFP builds out West Midlands presence with another buy
Acquisitive NFP has acquired The Cronin Insurance Consultancy, a commercial insurance broker based in the West Midlands.
Broker Expo 2023: Brokers urged to discuss imminent new terrorism laws with their customers
Brokers are being urged to discuss imminent new laws safeguarding people and customers from terrorism.
Prosura makes first broker buy
Wakefield-based Prosura has struck its first deal, buying First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield, Insurance Age can reveal.