Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?

Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.

There is a huge divide right now between policyholders and insurers. The epicentre of this divide is claims, which ironically is exactly the point at which the two should be at their closest in terms of both trust and relationship.

Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority urged insurance companies to ‘get their act together’ and put right claims issues following a review into rising customer complaints.

It found not only were more claims being rejected (an increase of 57% for home