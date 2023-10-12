Broker Expo 2023: Broker acquisition prices flattening – Jensten CEO Hardie

Prices have flattened this year on broker acquisitions, according to a panel of some of the country’s top broker bosses.

Speaking at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo conference in Birmingham, Alastair Hardie, CEO of Jensten Group, said prices have ‘plateaued’.

“It is not getting any worse, and maybe got better,” he told the audience at the panel event M&A: Beyond the merger and post-selling.

While Clear executive chairman Howard Lickens did not dispute the claim, he believed it was hard to envisage prices declining.

“There are too many of us. I cannot honestly believe that prices will drop significantly,” Lickens