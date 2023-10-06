Has the FCA’s new appointed representatives regime agenda hurt the sector?

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new regime for appointed representatives came into force in December last year. It puts a fresh burden on those working in the AR sector. What has the impact been?

When Roger Gauntlet started his brokerage in 1994, he was out on his own battling to win customers and insurer agencies.

Having worked hard to build up the broker business, he started an appointed representative network in 2009.

The thriving AR network, which moved to Brokerbility this August, is now one of the largest in the country.

ARs generate up to 400% more supervisory cases and complaints than other directly authorised firms. Sheldon Mills

In those early days, there was barely any