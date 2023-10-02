Think Insurance buys Ashby Wray
Think Insurance Services, a specialist motor broker based in the West Midlands, has struck its second deal buying Ashby Wray Insurance Brokers.
Wolverhampton-based Ashby Wray has been trading for over 100 years servicing commercial and personal lines customers in the West Midlands and Staffordshire area. Its specialisms include commercial combined, fleet and liability insurance.
Think will be keeping the Ashby Wray offices in Wolverhampton and holding on to the services of director Nick Ashby and the team.
This July Think commercial director Russell Bence, pictured, told Insurance Age that it could add two or three purchases in the
