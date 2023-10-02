Insurance Age

Think Insurance buys Ashby Wray

Russell Bence
    • Rosie Simms

    1 minute

Think Insurance Services, a specialist motor broker based in the West Midlands, has struck its second deal buying Ashby Wray Insurance Brokers.

Wolverhampton-based Ashby Wray has been trading for over 100 years servicing commercial and personal lines customers in the West Midlands and Staffordshire area. Its specialisms include commercial combined, fleet and liability insurance.

Think will be keeping the Ashby Wray offices in Wolverhampton and holding on to the services of director Nick Ashby and the team.

This July Think commercial director Russell Bence, pictured, told Insurance Age that it could add two or three purchases in the

More on Broker

My Perfect Broker Week: Taveo’s Ed Halsey

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Taveo’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Ed Halsey, shares his thoughts.

FCA confirms start date for leasehold buildings insurance reforms

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed new measures to support leaseholders in the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market will come into force on 31 December which for brokers will mean being transparent on commission and a near ban on paying commissions to third parties.

FCA flags PI concern in AR update

The Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted the need for principal firms to have compliant professional indemnity insurance to cover the activities of current and former appointed representatives.

