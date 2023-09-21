Insurance Age

FCA ready to swoop on “outliers” amid concerns on cyber insurance

cyber crime
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned the cyber insurance market over its concerns on policy wordings.

The regulator wants clear wordings and will “take action on firms we deem to be outliers”.

In its latest Dear CEO letter, addressed to the wholesale market, the FCA wrote: “With cyber-attacks on the rise, we are concerned that uncertain cyber policy wordings may result in firms not meeting their customers’ needs.

“We want to see a cyber insurance market where firms can demonstrate that customers buy products that meet their needs and provide value, to avoid misalignment between customer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

Interview: Mike Latham, Verlingue UK

Verlingue is a French broker that took off in the aftermath of the Second World War. Following publication of its latest financial results, UK CEO Mike Latham explains why the family-owned business is a steady generational business that has clear and ambitious targets.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: