Interview: Mike Latham, Verlingue UK

Verlingue is a French broker that took off in the aftermath of the Second World War. Following publication of its latest financial results, UK CEO Mike Latham explains why the family-owned business is a steady generational business that has clear and ambitious targets.

When Jean-Yves Verlingue inherited his father’s business in 1946, he had nothing but a bicycle and an insurance agency.

The family-owned business has grown to now serve clients in more than 100 countries, with offices fanned across Europe in countries including France, Italy and Portugal.

Speaking following the publication this summer of Verlingue UK’s financial results, UK CEO Mike Latham is aware of the French broker’s deep history and generational passing.

In July, Insurance Age repor