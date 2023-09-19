Cardiff City settles with Miller in legal action over footballer’s plane crash death

Cardiff City has settled with Miller Insurance Services after suing the broker for £10m following the plane crash death of striker Emiliano Sala.

Cardiff blamed Miller for the failure to have insurance for Sala who was signed for £15m from French club Nantes but then died on route to Cardiff after his plane crashed in the English Channel in January 2019.

The football club said in a statement: “Cardiff City Football Club Limited and Miller Insurance Services LLP are pleased to confirm they have agreed terms to resolve CCFC’s High Court claim in connection with the tragic death of Emiliano Sala, in January 2019.

“The terms of the