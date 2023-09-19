‘Investing in small brokers’ – Clear snaps up Kent property owners’ specialist

Clear Group has snapped up Kent-based broker Miles Archer as its latest acquisition.

Miles Archer will now work closely with Clear’s property owners’ team to drive cross sell opportunities.

Clear CEO Mike Edgeley, pictured, said: “Miles Archer adds further scale and expertise to the Clear business.

“It’s another great example of Clear investing in smaller brokers as we contuse to build a balanced and sustainable business”.

