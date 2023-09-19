E-trading can thrive, but not at the expense of access to underwriters – Arch  

Digital e-trading can thrive, but it can’t be at the expense of broker contact with underwriters, according to Vicky Rowley, national director of business transformation at Arch Insurance.

Speaking to audience at Insurance Age’s Broker Breakfast in Manchester on 13 September, Rowley said: “What we’ve tried to do, is make sure that we can off ramp those digital quotes and renewals that don’t fit through the pipe because of certain criteria and make sure that an experienced underwriter can capture it.

“So I do see that e-trade and digital business will continue to increase and enhance but it can’t be at the expense of access to an underwriters. It has to be, as well, not instead