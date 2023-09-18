Greenwood Moreland lands biggest deal since JMG Group-backed MBO
Greenwood Moreland has added to its presence in Scotland with the purchase of Glasgow-based Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers.
Representing its largest acquisition since the JMG Group-backed management buyout in April 2022, the deal will add £6m of GWP to the Greenwood Moreland business. It will also see the existing Calcluth & Sangster team move over to Greenwood Moreland and both companies will trade as Greenwood Moreland as part of JMG Group.
At the beginning of the year, Greenwood Moreland added T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness to its stable.
Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers was established in 1977
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
With Atlanta sold, what will Ardonagh do with the funds it pockets?
Jonathan Swift looks at Ardonagh’s recent growth, and suspects that a larger percentage of the £820m windfall from the Atlanta sale is going to be spent overseas rather than at home.
My Perfect Broker Week: Atlanta Group’s Leon Carford
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Atlanta Group’s head of risk and compliance Leon Carford shares his thoughts.
Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal
Markerstudy has today confirmed plans to merge with Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business Atlanta Group, in a deal that creates a business that transacts £3bn of GWP annually and employs 7300 people.
People Moves: 11 – 15 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Insurance sector facing FCA ‘big bombshell’ on commission model – Michael Sicsic
Insurance is facing a ‘big, big bombshell’ on commissions, as the shockwaves reverberate from the Financial Conduct Authority’s property buildings’ investigation, according to regulatory consultant Michael Sicsic.
Clear buys Heath Crawford & Foster as MVP exits
Clear Group has bought 100% of Heath Crawford & Foster, adding £18m of gross written premium to the growing consolidator.
Profile – Stephanie Ogden, HDI Global: Making a difference
Having progressed from a graduate trainee in Guildford to Allianz branch manager in Scotland, and via Lloyd’s in London to UK & Ireland managing director for HDI Global, Stephanie Ogden is ready to take brokers on the next step of the German-owned insurer’s growth journey.
WTW names Joyner as new GB head
WTW has appointed Gaby Joyner as head of Great Britain replacing John Ball who retired from the firm in August 2023.