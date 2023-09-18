Insurance Age

Greenwood Moreland lands biggest deal since JMG Group-backed MBO

Greenwood Moreland acquires Calcluth Sangster
Greenwood Moreland has added to its presence in Scotland with the purchase of Glasgow-based Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers.

Representing its largest acquisition since the JMG Group-backed management buyout in April 2022, the deal will add £6m of GWP to the Greenwood Moreland business. It will also see the existing Calcluth & Sangster team move over to Greenwood Moreland and both companies will trade as Greenwood Moreland as part of JMG Group.

At the beginning of the year, Greenwood Moreland added T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness to its stable.

Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers was established in 1977

