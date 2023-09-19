Brokers urged to educate customers looking to save costs on insurance

Brokers should educate customers keen to cut back on premium spend as to the risky consequences they could face, according to Guy Penn trading director Mark Whiteman.

Whiteman, speaking on a panel at Insurance Age’s Broker Breakfast in Manchester on 13 September, said he’s seeing clients keen to save money on insurance spend amid the challenging economic backdrop.

He said: “Customers are looking at every single cost. And we all know that customers do not value insurance as a good spend.

One of the most difficult things at the moment is the increased cost of buildings reinstatement. And I know everybody’s having difficult conversations with their clients