Jensten strikes biggest deal to date as its snaps up One Broker
Jensten has made its largest acquisition to date, acquiring East Anglian-based One Broker Group for an undisclosed amount, subject to regulatory approval.
The deal gives Jensten a new regional ‘centre of excellence’ in East Anglia, with offices in Norwich and Cambridge, and brings 115 staff and £60m GWP to the group. It means Jensten now controls well in excess of £500m of gross written premium and has 800 staff.
Its previous largest buy was the swoop for Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners, and Gresham Underwriting worth £50m GWP in 2021.
Jensten is a natural fit for our business as we move to the next stage of our growth.
