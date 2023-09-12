Jensten strikes biggest deal to date as its snaps up One Broker

Jensten has made its largest acquisition to date, acquiring East Anglian-based One Broker Group for an undisclosed amount, subject to regulatory approval.

The deal gives Jensten a new regional ‘centre of excellence’ in East Anglia, with offices in Norwich and Cambridge, and brings 115 staff and £60m GWP to the group. It means Jensten now controls well in excess of £500m of gross written premium and has 800 staff.

Its previous largest buy was the swoop for Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners, and Gresham Underwriting worth £50m GWP in 2021.

Jensten is a natural fit for our business as we move to the next stage of our growth.

