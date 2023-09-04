Ardonagh completes deal for HNW broker and MGA

Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal to acquire high-net-worth broker Stanhope Cooper, and MGA Renovation Underwriting, following an earlier agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in the businesses.

Under the agreement originally announced in April, Ardonagh has acquired a shareholding in N&W Investments, which holds Stanhope Cooper, Renovation Underwriting, and also the businesses, Insurance Tailors and Porterhouse Brokers.

Based in Petersfield, Stanhope Cooper was founded in 2006 and provides expert insurance and risk management advice to HNW private clients and business owners.

Managing director William Cooper will continue to lead Stanhope Cooper, which will join the Ardonagh Advisory