Ardonagh completes deal for HNW broker and MGA

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal to acquire high-net-worth broker Stanhope Cooper, and MGA Renovation Underwriting, following an earlier agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in the businesses.

Under the agreement originally announced in April, Ardonagh has acquired a shareholding in N&W Investments, which holds Stanhope Cooper, Renovation Underwriting, and also the businesses, Insurance Tailors and Porterhouse Brokers.

Based in Petersfield, Stanhope Cooper was founded in 2006 and provides expert insurance and risk management advice to HNW private clients and business owners.

Managing director William Cooper will continue to lead Stanhope Cooper, which will join the Ardonagh Advisory

Opinion: Unlocking broker growth through consolidation

Private equity has a long and successful history of driving success in the insurance sector through consolidation. Inflexion partner and head of financial services Andrea Bertolini shares his thoughts on partnerships between firms and investors.

