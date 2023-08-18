Specialist Risk Group buys Cheshire Insurance Brokers

Specialist Risk Group has made its fifth acquisition of the year, buying Cheshire Insurance Brokers.

Established in 2010 by Dominic Leach & Victoria Benito, Cheshire Insurance Brokers is based in the northwest and provides insurance solutions to recruitment agencies throughout the world, together with commercial and professional businesses and high net worth clients in the UK.

Lee Anderson, deputy CEO of SRG, said the acquisition reinforced the group’s commitment to investing in specialist areas and expanding our capabilities in the retail pillar of the business.

We look forward to