Brokers offered special deal for access to an insurtech under Biba scheme

Brokers can get access to a technology that helps them understand companies better thanks to a a new British Insurance Brokers’ Association scheme.

FullCircl SmartBroker is available on a subscription basis with special terms for Biba members through the trade body’s facilities website.

FullCircl helps brokers understand a business better on areas such as financial profile and exposures.

The insurtech can link a broker into third parties such as Salesforce and Acturis.

Drive growth

The company claims this can help boost sales pipelines and grow revenue.