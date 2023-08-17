Brokers offered special deal for access to an insurtech under Biba scheme
Brokers can get access to a technology that helps them understand companies better thanks to a a new British Insurance Brokers’ Association scheme.
FullCircl SmartBroker is available on a subscription basis with special terms for Biba members through the trade body’s facilities website.
I am truly delighted to bring SmartBroker to Biba members. Ashleigh Gwilliam
FullCircl helps brokers understand a business better on areas such as financial profile and exposures.
The insurtech can link a broker into third parties such as Salesforce and Acturis.Drive growth
The company claims this can help boost sales pipelines and grow revenue.
