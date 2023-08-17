Insurance Age

Brokers offered special deal for access to an insurtech under Biba scheme

technology cyber
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Brokers can get access to a technology that helps them understand companies better thanks to a a new British Insurance Brokers’ Association scheme.

FullCircl SmartBroker is available on a subscription basis with special terms for Biba members through the trade body’s facilities website.

I am truly delighted to bring SmartBroker to Biba members. Ashleigh Gwilliam

FullCircl helps brokers understand a business better on areas such as financial profile and exposures.

The insurtech can link a broker into third parties such as Salesforce and Acturis.

Drive growth

The company claims this can help boost sales pipelines and grow revenue.

