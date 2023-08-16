Allianz Commercial strengthens Southern structure with two appointments

Allianz Commercial has announced Simon Hanley as regional manager, South, and Caroline Donati joining as branch manager, Southampton, in October.

Hanley will carry out the underwriting strategy and growth of the region, which includes Chelmsford, Maidstone and Southampton.

He will lead the teams, managing the operational service and delivery for brokers and customers.

Donati will report into Hanley. She will join the regional senior leadership team, responsible for the growth strategy and development of the branch.

She will also manage the professional development of team members.

Careers

Hanley joined Allianz in 2005 as a business