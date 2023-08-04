MGA-backer Bridgehaven secures A- rating from AM Best

Bridgehaven CEO Paul Jewell has hailed the business securing a high level rating from AM Best.

Bridgehaven, a newly launched fronter and capacity provider, has secured an A- (excellent) financial strength rating and a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘a-’ (excellent) from AM Best.

Jewell said: “This rating is not only a testament to our financial strength and stability, but also a reflection of our team, governance and business model. We’re thrilled to see that our efforts have been recognised by such a reputable rating agency like AM Best.

“This rating allows Bridgehaven to stand out