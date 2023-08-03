‘A fairly broad risk appetite’ – Bridgehaven boss eyes MGA capacity deals in the UK

The CEO of fronting start-up Bridgehaven Insurance, Paul Jewell, says his team has the appetite to write a wide range of commercial specialty business for managing general agents in the UK.

According to Jewell, he is currently building up the team after regulators gave Bridgehaven the green light in July to start backing MGAs.

Jewell leads the business alongside chief financial officer, Richard Mangion, former divisional CFO at HDI Global’s UK and Ireland arm. Stefan Nadarajan, former change director at Ardonagh, is chief operations officer.

Bridgehaven is talking to a range of potential staff, and they are likely to be in their seats by the end of August, Jewell states.

Lines