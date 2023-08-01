Ghost broker sentenced after pocketing £302,000

A ghost broker who charged more than 900 motorists up to £300 each for fraudulent motor insurance policies has been sentenced.

Ikram Rafique, 31, of South Road, Romford, was found guilty of money laundering and acting as an unlicensed broker following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at the same court on Monday 31 July 2023. He was also ordered to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work.

His cousin and former co-worker, Mohammad Hamad, 31, of Ashley Avenue, Ilford, was also found guilty of money laundering after he rinsed the funds obtained by