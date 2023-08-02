MGA bolsters team following resignations amid Ardonagh staff interest

Managing general agent Mercia Underwriting says it has bolstered the team after a number of staff resigned from positions.

As reported in Insurance Age, Ardonagh-owned Globe Underwriting was understood to be eyeing a switch of up to nine Mercia staff into the powerhouse MGA.

In an email sent out last week, seen by Insurance Age, Mercia has told brokers that several staff have resigned, leaving them ‘temporarily short staffed’.

However, the MGA has already bolstered its team and some of the staff will work their notice period to ensure consistency of service.

